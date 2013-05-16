Ex-Wife Alleges Billionaire Godfather Of Las Vegas, Kirk Kerkorian, Is Being Held Hostage

scenestriz5viaFlickrLegendary Las Vegas hotelier Kirk Kerkorian’s ex-wife says that he’s being held hostage by managers of his holding company, Tracinda Corp, TMZ reports.



In Court documents, Lisa Kerkorian says that Kirk hasn’t been seen in public since June 2012 — not even to occupy his regular lunch table at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

She fears his managers are controlling him, and separating him from their daughter, Lisa.

From TMZ:

Lisa and Kirk were possibly in the nastiest celebrity divorce in Hollywood history, yet now Lisa has gone to court on behalf of her daughter to seek the appointment of a conservator to manage Kirk’s affairs and pave the way to re-establish a relationship between Kirk and Kira…

And one more twist … Kira isn’t even Kirk’s biological daughter, but he raised her as his own.

A rep for Tracinda tells TMZ, “There are no facts to support Bonder’s claims and therefore no merit whatsoever to the allegations she has made.”

The billionaire and former owner of MGM Studios is 95, and is the 412th richest person in the world, according to Forbes.

He started out in the world of Las Vegas casinos in 1962 after purchasing 80 acres of land on the Las Vegas Strip. He bought MGM in 1968.

