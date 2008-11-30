Ex-Wife Says Disgraced Broadcom CEO Henry Nicholas Unfit To Manage Family Trust

We thought we’d heard all of the crazy charges leveled against Broadcom CEO Henry Nicholas. After all, he’s already facing accusations of drugging colleagues and clients. But now his ex-wife claims that his behaviour and mismanagement of their assets have made him unfit to continue overseeing their family trust.



One of her claims is that Nicholas once had detectives “stalk her in gorilla masks.” You can’t make this stuff up…unless she is.

LA Times: Henry T. Nicholas III’s former wife accused the Broadcom Corp. billionaire Wednesday of squandering $60 million from their fortune on personal indulgences, including a $3.1-million limousine bill, and making misguided investments that have left her so cash-poor she can’t pay her tax bill.

In a probate court petition, Stacey Nicholas also claimed that her former husband repeatedly threatened her physically during a long harassment campaign, once whispering in her ear that he would have her “whacked.”

Henry Nicholas, she said, spent $1 million on detectives who tailed her, their three children and her boyfriend as far as Europe, and once “stalked [her] in gorilla masks and cameras outside a coffee shop when she was with a girlfriend.”…

They are the latest in a series of often-bizarre accusations against the tech billionaire, who faces prosecution on two federal indictments alleging conspiracies to distribute drugs and to backdate billions of dollars in stock options as secret rewards for employees of Irvine-based Broadcom.

“Mrs. Nicholas feels she can no longer countenance any involvement of her ex-husband as her co-trustee over the management of their assets, given the very serious nature of the criminal charges pending against him, as well as his conduct as a co-trustee,” said her attorney, Adam F. Streisand of Loeb & Loeb in Los Angeles.

