Ex-Wells Fargo employee reveal how some bankers abused customers

In a new report, former workers at Wells Fargo say bankers targeted specific age and cultural groups and manipulated them to hit aggressive sales targets. The bank is being criminally investigated after it was found that employees opened 2 million bank and credit card accounts in customers’ names without their knowledge.

