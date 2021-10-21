Ex-Warner Bros. film boss Jeff Robinov discusses his Hollywood comeback and what’s next for the industry

Producer Jeff Robinov at the 2018 CinemaCon. Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Eight years after leaving his role as Warner Bros. film chief, Jeff Robinov is making his Hollywood comeback.

Now running his own show at independent production company Studio 8, he revealed his new film projects as he looks to recreate magic with high-wattage talent including actor Ben Affleck and Sean Penn.

The Los Angeles-based Robinov also weighed in on some of the hottest topics roiling Hollywood’s creative circles, from the future of cinema to the dislocation of old TV and film structures.

There’s been a lot of heartache in Hollywood over the rush to put premium content onto streaming platforms and how internal restructuring at big media companies has disrupted relationships with creative executives.

Robinov says the industry lacks executives with both creative and financial instincts. Even so, the producer who helped greenlight some of the most successful movies in recent history from directors such as Christopher Nolan and the Wachowskis, believes Hollywood’s strict focus on financials will lessen as the industry returns to growth.

Subscribe to read the full story: The man who got ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Dark Knight’ onto the big screen reveals new projects and talks about the future of Hollywood

