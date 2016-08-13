Ex-Warner Bros. employee writes scathing letter to studio head: 'What are you even doing?'

It has been a mixed year for Warner Bros. Though New Line Cinema, which the studio owns, has done strong with “How To Be Single,” “Me Before You,” and “Lights Out,” the major Warner Bros. titles have suffered.

The DC Comics properties “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Suicide Squad” have been leveled with negative reviews and underperformed after having record-breaking opening weekends.

Now an alleged ex-employee of the studio has written a scathing and widely circulated open letter and posted it on the site Pajiba, laying the blame on studio head Kevin Tsujihara.

The anonymous writer, going by the name “Gracie Law” (Kim Cattrall’s character in “Big Trouble in Little China”), explained that after seeing “Suicide Squad” she finally decided to finish the letter that she began a year ago after seeing “Man of Steel.”

“You, your executive team, and the vision of your ‘extraordinary storytellers’ that resulted in the loss of around one thousand jobs seem intent on crashing the ship into as much s— as you can find in the ocean by making inane decisions over and over again,” wrote Law, who states she was at Warner Bros. in 2014 when 10 per cent of the workforce was laid off.

And Law didn’t have nice things to say about director Zack Snyder, who directed “Batman v Superman” and is handling the upcoming “Justice League.” He’s also a producer on all the DC Comics movie titles.

“Zack Snyder is not delivering. Is he being punished? Assistants who were doing fantastic work certainly were. People in finance and in marketing and in IT,” Law wrote. “They had no say in a movie called ‘Batman V Superman’ only having 8 minutes of Batman fighting Superman in it, that ends because their mums have the same name.”

Law also doesn’t hear good things about the much-anticipated “Wonder Woman” movie, and she once more goes after Tsujihara:

“What are you even doing? I wish to God you were forced to live out of a car until you made a #1 movie of the year. Maybe ‘Wonder Woman’ wouldn’t be such a mess. Don’t try to hide behind the great trailer. People inside are already confirming it’s another mess. It is almost impressive how you keep rewarding the same producers and executives for making the same mistakes, over and over. “If I worked at a doughnut stand, and I kept f—ing up doughnuts, I’d be fired. Even if I made a tiny decent one every now and then, it doesn’t matter. I’m gonna get fired.”

Read the entire open letter at Pajiba.

Business Insider reached out to Warner Bros. for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

