Ex-WaMu Board Member Calls Wall Street Protesters "Entitled" Crowd That Got Our Country Into This Mess

A former mayor of Dallas and candidate for U.S. Senate in 2012 launched a petition to end Occupy Wall Street last Friday, The American Independent reported.



Tom Leppert, who was mayor of Dallas from 2007-2011, is trying to collect 5,000 signatures through endoccupy.com to send to Washington and ask President Obama to “denounce” the movement.

His website calls the protesters an “entitled” crowd of people who want handouts from hard-working Americans.

It says: “The Occupy Wall Street crowd represents the same flawed values that got our country into this economic mess. They possess a false sense of entitlement and think they should be receiving government handouts and run up the debt on an imaginary credit card by making hard-working Americans and future generations pay for the bill.”

What’s also interesting about Leppert is that he used to sit on the board of Washington Mutual, and headed their audit board right before the bank collapsed in 2008 – it was the second largest bankruptcy case in history, behind Lehman Brothers.

The American Independent notes that endoccupy.com may actually be an effort for Leppert to collect contact information in order to further his campaign fundraising. He just had one of the worst fundraising quarters in his race for the Senate – raising $640,000 from outside donors and contributing $500,000 himself for a total of $1.14 million, according to The Houston Chronicle. That’s compared to $2.64 million one of his competitors, Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst, raised from outside competitors – which, coupled with $2 million of Dewhurst’s personal contributions, amounts to a total of $4.64 million.

The endoccupy.com website has a photo depicting angry protestors with signs demanding an end to war and higher taxes for the rich, and links to a murky black-and-white montage of Occupy Wall Street protestors, played in slow-motion to create a feeling of foreboding.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.