Fired Walmart employee is accused of threatening to blow up a store and kill 2 managers and their families, police say

Former Walmart employee Roy Lee Maynard, 41, is accused of threatening to blow up a Walmart store in Yakima, Washington, and kill two managers and their families, according to police.

A police affidavit said that Maynard sent text messages to a Walmart department manager saying he had a bomb to deliver and that he would kill two other managers and make them watch him kill their families and kids.

The Walmart community is still recovering from two deadly shootings at stores in El Paso, Texas, and Southaven, Mississippi, earlier this year that killed 24 people in total.

The former employee, Roy Lee Maynard, 41, made the threats over text messages that he sent to a Walmart department manager on December 10, according to a police affidavit obtained by Business Insider. The manager was at work at the Yakima Walmart store at 6600 W. Nob Hill Blvd. when he received the messages.

The affidavit said Maynard had been recently terminated from his job at Walmart. A Walmart spokesperson confirmed that Maynard was fired, but said the company could not provide any further details on his termination.

Maynard said in the texts that he had a bomb to deliver and planned to blow up the store, the affidavit stated. Maynard also said he knew where two other Walmart managers lived and that he would kill them both by hand, according to the document.

He said he was hunting the two managers to make them watch him kill their families and kids, the affidavit said.

Police arrested Maynard on December 10 at his home and he admitted to sending the text messages, according to the affidavit. He faces charges of making a bomb threat and two counts of felony harassment. His arraignment is scheduled for December 24, according to court records.

Walmart hired extra security at the Yakima store in the aftermath of the incident and gave the associates who were targeted by the threats the option to work at another location, the Walmart spokesperson said.

Walmart has faced a number of threats of violence in the aftermath of two deadly shootings at stores in El Paso, Texas, and Southaven, Mississippi, earlier this year that left 24 people dead in total.

The suspect charged in the Southaven shooting, Martez Tarrell Abram, was suspended from his job at Walmart several days prior to the shooting. The suspect in the El Paso shooting, Patrick Crusius, was not a current or former employee of Walmart.

