Ex-Wall Street Analyst NOT Making $160K As A Stripper

Update: It appears the NYPost may have been duped. WallStFolly pieces some biographical information together on Randi Newton to suggest her story doesn’t make sense. Here’s her IMDB profile. Perhaps it was just one of those stories that was just too good to check out.



Original post: As the ranks of Wall Streeters thin, it seems inevitable that stripper salaries will go down. But at this point, there’s still enough business that a laid off banker can do pretty well pole dancing. You know, at least for the female ones.

NYP: Randi Newton, 28, who lives in Midtown, was a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley before the crash but was fired.

“A few nights after I got laid off, I went with friends to a strip club to get drunk and forget my unemployment troubles,” Newton said. “The manager offered me a job as a dancer. I thought it was different. And fun.”

Today, Newton, who calls herself an “independent contractor,” pole dances at Rick’s Cabaret (RICK) in Murray Hill three or four nights a week and says she makes “$160,000 a year on tips alone.”

“It was very odd seeing a strip club being better run than a major brokerage firm, not to mention I’ve never had problems with sexual harassment at Rick’s,” she said.

(via CrossingWallStreet)

