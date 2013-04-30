Ex-UBS Banker Convicted Of Having Sex With An Underage Singaporean Prostitute

Former UBS banker Juerg Buergrin, who was head of operations for the Swiss bank in Singapore, has been convicted of having sex with an underage Singaporean prostitute, Bloomberg News reports.



Buergrin pleaded not guilty and his lawyer argued that he was tricked by the 17-year-old girl and her pimp about her age.

The judge didn’t think that was a defence, the report said.

Prostitution is legal in Singapore, but prostitutes have to be at least 18 years-old.

The ex-banker, who was married with two kids at the time of the encounters, could be sentenced up to seven years and fined.



50-one other men, both foreign and local, have been charged with having sex with an underage prostitute. Buergrin was the first to go to trial, though.

