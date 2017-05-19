An ex-Uber employee claims he was fired for reporting sexual harassment

An Uber employee claimed he was fired last year after he complained to the company’s HR department about the treatment of women on his team, investigative news source Reveal reported, citing public records.

According to a formal complaint filed with California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing that Reveal made public on Thursday, the employee was approached in late 2015 by his female coworkers, who were seeking his help.

The women “sought his intervention regarding alleged sex-based discrimination and harassment they were suffering at the hands of a male supervisor,” according to the complaint. After hearing their stories, he “raised concerns” with Uber’s HR, he said in the complaint.

Instead of investigating the claims, Uber’s HR department told him “we get a lot of phone calls from employees that we don’t always act on,” the employee alleged. He was fired in March 2016, soon after approaching the HR department, according to the complaint.

The employee wasn’t identified in the complaint. Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The revelation of the employee’s complaint comes amid an ongoing investigation into Uber’s workplace environment by former Attorney General Eric Holder. Uber’s board ordered the inquiry after Susan Fowler, a former engineer at the company, wrote a widely viewed blog post that detailed the gender discrimination and sexual harassment she allegedly faced while working for Uber. The results of the investigation are expected the week of June 5.

Read the full report from the Reveal News here.

