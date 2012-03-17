Ex-Tyco CEO Is Out Of Jail And Back Out On The Streets Of NYC

You’ll remember Dennis Kozlowski, the ex-CEO of Tyco who went to jail for back in 2005.



Or maybe you’ll just remember his $6,000 shower curtain.

Either way, the news is that today Kozlowski was released from jail and into a work release program. That means he’ll be staying in a halfway house in upper Manhattan while he goes to a job every day. He’s working as a financial advisor for ex-cons.

CNBC has a video of him heading to the grind. Check it out below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

