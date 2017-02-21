Ex-tropical cyclone Alfred is headed for northern Australia

Ex-tropical cyclone Alfred. Image: BOM.

Ex-tropical cyclone Alfred is headed for Queensland and the Northern Territory, and is due to make landfall today near the border of the two states.

The storm could have to winds of up to 100km/h and heavy rainfall, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The tropical low is expected to move slowly to the southeast, close to the coast during Tuesday before turning towards the west near the states’ borderline and move across the Carpentaria District on Wednesday.

Communities in the area are being warned about flash flooding, destructive winds and abnormally high tides, particularly near the coast during the next day or so.

Where the storm is expected to hit. Image: Google Maps.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.