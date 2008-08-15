Ex Tom Cruise Partner Paula Wagner Fleeing Hollywood For Tribeca

Ex Tom Cruise partner Paula Wagner is returning to producing after her exit from United Artists, but will she be filmmaking in Manhattan? That’s a logical conclusion after seeing that she and former CAA agent hubby Rick Nicita recently bought a Tribeca loft:



Cityfile: [Paula] Wagner and husband Rick Nicita, who recently departed CAA to join Morgan Creek Productions as a co-chairman and COO, just paid $4.5 million for a ninth-floor loft at 166 Duane Street, according to records released this morning. Wagner and Nicita’s new home in the luxe Tribeca building—it’s also home to Time Warner chairman Dick Parsons—is 2,241-square-feet and features beamed ceilings, tropical wood floors, and sweeping city views. They purchased the apartment from Carole Sadler, a senior VP and general counsel at Coach.

See Also: Tom Cruise Partner Paula Wagner Out At United Artists, Studio Toast

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.