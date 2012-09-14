Ex-Supreme Court Clerks Are Getting These Jaw-Dropping Signing Bonuses

Photo: Flickr/WaltStoneburner

Their former bosses might only rake in between $200,000 and $225,000, but former Supreme Court clerks are rolling in the dough when they leave public service for life in the private sector.Law clerks from the Supreme Court’s last term are being welcomed into BigLaw firms with signing bonuses of $280,000, if not more, Supreme Court Insider reported Wednesday.



Just to put that jaw-dropping figure into a little perspective for you, Above The Law has a great breakdown of just how much money these ex-clerks are earning (emphasis ours):

“Most SCOTUS clerks come in as third-year associates (at least), based on credit for their two (or more) clerkship years. Assuming a firm is on the standard Biglaw salary scale, that’s a base salary of $185,000. Add that to $280,000, and you’re looking at $465,000. Toss in another $15,000 — the year-end bonus for a third-year associate, according to the 2011 Cravath scale — and you’re looking at total cash comp of $480,000.”

Put another way, these clerks are making more than twice the salary of the justices, Supreme Court Insider pointed out. Not too shabby.

