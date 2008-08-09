Ex-Sugarland Member Demands Cut Of Band's Profits Now That Album Is No. 1

We remember when Sugarland was just an also-ran country group whose videos would occasionally show up on CMT. Now they’ve got a No. 1 album, a hit single, and have been profiled by The New York Times and Entertainment Weekly.



However, on their road to the top, the group lost one of its original members, Kristen Hall, who left the band after its first album was released. Now Hall is suing the remaining duo for a cut of the profits, claiming she was promised a percentage even after she left the group.

What a coincidence that Hall would suddenly demand this days after Sugarland posted its first No. 1 album. Her argument also isn’t really supported by the story that was given after she left the group: that she hated the life of a touring musician and wanted to focus on her songwriting.

AP: A founder of the country band Sugarland is suing the two current members of the popular group for $1.5 million.

According to a lawsuit filed late last month in U.S. District Court in Atlanta, Kristen Hall was to get a cut of the group’s profits even after she left in 2005 for a solo career. The lawsuit says Hall, who founded the band in 2002, has an agreement with Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush to equally share profits and losses.

Hall says in the lawsuit that she has been excluded from the group’s profits since she left.

