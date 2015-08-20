Ex-Subway spokesman Jared Fogle will pay $1.4 million to 14 child porn victims

Former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle is expected to plead guilty Wednesday to possessing child pornography and travelling to pay for sex with minors.

The charges involve 14 minor girls and boys.

Fogle is accused of engaging in sex with at least one of them, according to prosecutors.

As part of a plea agreement, Fogle is expected to pay each victim $US100,000 for a total of $US1.4 million.

He faces between five and 20 years in prison, though prosecutors have agreed not to ask for more than 12 years.

For an undetermined period of time following his prison term, he will be prohibited from having any unsupervised meetings or communication with minors, according to the plea deal.

He also can’t be employed by a company that involves any contact with minors and he will have to register as a sex offender. Additionally, he will have to consent to searches of his home and computer, and have a software installed on his computer that monitors his activities.

According to charging documents, Fogle “repeatedly engaged in Internet social networking and travelled for the purpose of engaging in commercial sexual activity” between 2007 and February 2015.

He often arranged his business trips to coincide with his sexual pursuits, the documents show.

Several times he travelled to New York City to engage in sex with minors under the age of 18, according to the documents.

On one of the occasions, in November 2012, Fogle allegedly paid a 17-year-old for sexual acts at the Plaza Hotel in New York.

On the following day, he asked the girl in a text message if she would find him another underage girl with whom he could have sex. During the discussions he said “the younger the girl, the better,” according to the documents.

Fogle again travelled to New York City in January 2013 to have sex with the same 17-year-old girl at the Ritz Carlton hotel, the documents state. The girl claims Fogle also paid her for sex on three separate occasions when she was 16.

Fogle is also facing charges for the distribution and receipt of child pornography.

According to the charging documents, Fogle received “images and videos of nude of partially clothed minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” which were allegedly recorded by Russell Taylor, the former director of the Jared Foundation.

Taylor secretly filmed some of the minors in his home using hidden cameras that captured them changing clothes and bathing.

The Jared Foundation was established to help children eat healthy.

Fogle knew that the minors in the images and videos were under the age of 18, including some as young as 13, according to the documents.

He knew the names of some of the minors. According to the charges, he met some of them during social events in Indiana.

Here are the charging documents against Fogle:

Fogle.INF by efuchs160

Fogle.pet to Plead by efuchs160 &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”https://www.scribd.com/doc/275164197/Fogle-pet-to-Plead” title=”View Fogle.pet to Plead on Scribd” data-mce-href=”https://www.scribd.com/doc/275164197/Fogle-pet-to-Plead”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Fogle.pet to Plead&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; by &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”https://www.scribd.com/efuchs160″ title=”View efuchs160’s profile on Scribd” data-mce-href=”https://www.scribd.com/efuchs160″&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;efuchs160&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;iframe width=”100%” height=”600″ frameborder=”0″ src=”https://www.scribd.com/embeds/275164197/content?start_page=1&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;view_mode=scroll&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;access_key=key-18fMQVHYUY2FyE2GtHB6&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;show_recommendations=true” data-auto-height=”false” data-aspect-ratio=”0.7729220222793488″ data-mce-src=”https://www.scribd.com/embeds/275164197/content?start_page=1&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;view_mode=scroll&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;access_key=key-18fMQVHYUY2FyE2GtHB6&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;show_recommendations=true”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

NOW WATCH: Subway made 2 mistakes that are destroying its business



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.