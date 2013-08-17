Ex-Sports Writer Kills Himself And Leaves Massive Website Explaining Why

Former Kansas City Star sports writer

Martin Manley killed himself yesterday morningoutside a police station in Overland Park, Kansas.

Before his death, Manley created a massive website that attempts to explain why he committed suicide. It also involves a rant about 9/11 conspiracy theorists and opinions on everything from food to sports.

“No, I wasn’t fully satisfied with my life, but I was fully satisfied with my death!” the intro page to his site says.

He also left supposed GPS coordinates to his gold fortune, but police confirmed that it was a hoax.

Here’s what the site looks like. Beyond several sections devoted to his death, there are dozens of tabs that lead to massive posts on random subjects:

“I’ve planned to end my own life for as long as I remember,” he wrote. He claims he sent his friends and family personalised suicide letters yesterday morning, and decided to create the website so that his life and death wouldn’t be forgotten.

So why’d he do it?

He says that none of “the major reasons adults commit suicide” apply to him. But he cites looming economic collapse, an increased amount of general suffering in the world, and the challenges of old age as reasons.

He writes, “I didn’t want to die alone. I didn’t want to die of old age. I didn’t want to die after years of unproductivity.”

Manley left the Star in 2012 and started his own sports blog. Before he left, he invented a basketball statistic called efficiency rating that’s still used today.

His suicide came on his 60th birthday.

You can find a mirror of his website, which was originally taken down, here >

