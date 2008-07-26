Ex-Smashing Pumpkins: We Don't Want To Be In The Band, But We Still Want To Get Paid

When Billy Corgan “reunited” the Smashing Pumpkins last year, founding members D’Arcy and James Iha weren’t on board. But that doesn’t mean they don’t want to get paid for their work when they were in the band. Evidently, they’ve been shut out of profits from digital downloads of the band’s hits, since their former label, Virgin Records, just signed a licensing deal with frontman Billy Corgan.



Reuters: Two former members of the Smashing Pumpkins sued Virgin Records on Thursday, saying the label shut them out of profits after signing a deal with the rock band’s frontman Billy Corgan.

In their lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, James Iha and D’Arcy Wretzky-Brown, both 40, accused Virgin Records America Inc. of not paying them for music downloads and other digitally delivered Smashing Pumpkins music.

Iha and Wretzky-Brown, who were founding members of the Smashing Pumpkins, said in their lawsuit that, five years after the band first broke up in 2000, Virgin entered into a deal with Corgan, 41, and began licensing Smashing Pumpkins music through electronic transmissions.

