Ex-Saudi Ambassador Gets Passive Aggressive With The U.S. On Oil Policy

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Turki al-Faisal is taking the United States to the woodshed over its oil policies, once again.



Previously he had a harsh rebuke published in Foreign Policy. Today, he takes to the mighty pages of Il Sole 24 Ore, an Italian newspaper.

Here’s a snippet of what he wrote, via Reuters: “There is no technology on the horizon which can replace oil to satisfy colossal needs of U.S. industry, transport and armed forces. Any future scenario will be characterised by mix of renewable and non-renewable energies whether you like it or not…the destinies of the United States and Saudi Arabia are linked and will remain (linked) for decades.”

We don’t know if this is just a re-edit of his Foreign Policy story, and we don’t know much about Il Sole 24 Ore, though it appears to be a financial newspaper. That said, if this is an original work aimed at the U.S. government, doesn’t this qualify as one of the most passive aggressive pieces of protest ever?

Maybe we’re totally missing something here. Actually, scratch that maybe, we are missing something here. Any readers care to enlighten us about why he’s telling the good people of Italy that the U.S. needs oil?

