Ex-Rutgers Student Issues 11th-Hour Apology With Big Caveat

Disgraced ex-Rutgers University student Dharun Ravi has finally apologized for spying on his gay roommate before his suicide. But he made sure to say his secret recording was not motivated by “hate” or “bigotry.””My behaviour and actions, which at no time were motivated by hate, bigotry, prejudice, or desire to hurt, humiliate, or embarrass anyone, were nonetheless the wrong choices and decisions,” Ravi said, according to The Star-Ledger.



“I apologise to everyone affected by those choices,” he added.

Ravi was sentenced to just 30 days in jail on May 21 after a high-profile trial that focused the nation’s attention on bullying of gay teens.

New Jersey state court judge Glenn Berman said during the sentencing that Ravi had acted out of “colossal insensitivity” by secretly recording his roommate Tyler Clementi’s sexual encounter with another man.

Clementi killed himself in 2010 by jumping off the George Washington Bridge after learning about the spying. Ravi was charged with bias intimidation and trying to hide his spying from police, but he was not directly charged with responsibility for Clementi’s death.

