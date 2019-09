Photo: Associated Press

RIM just announced earnings. It was a miss and the company isn’t offering guidance.The other big news is that former co-CEO Jim Balsillie is leaving RIM entirely now, quitting its board.



COO Jim Rowand is also out.

The stock is up 3%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.