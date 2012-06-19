Ex-Prosecutor Accused of Propositioning Domestic Violence Victim Wants To Keep His Law licence

Ken Kratz

Photo: Morry Gash/Associated Press

An ex-Wisconsin prosecutor wants to keep his law licence despite taking a plea bargain in a case accusing him of vile sexual harassment.Ex-Calumet County District Attorney Ken Kratz will ask a judge this week to let him keep practicing law despite the sex scandal, the AP reported.



Kratz pleaded “no contest” to civil sexual harassment ethics violations, after facing allegations that he pursued a woman whose ex-boyfriend he prosecuted for domestic violence.

The plea means that he will not fight the allegations, but he wants to continue being a lawyer.

“I do not believe any further suspension is necessary to impress upon me, or anyone else for that matter, the seriousness of my behaviour,” he said in an email to the AP.

Kratz’s career imploded in 2010 after reports emerged that he had sent a series of sexually charged text messages to the 25-year-old domestic violence victim the year before, when he was 50, the AP reported.

At the time, he was reportedly prosecuting the woman’s ex for domestic violence. He called her a “hot nymph” via text, while referring to himself as “the prize,” the AP reported.

The ex-DA also reportedly faced accusations that he coerced a woman he was prosecuting to sleep with him and came on to a number of other women.

DON’T MISS: We Spent The Night In Manhattan’s Notorious Night Court And Here’s What We Saw >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.