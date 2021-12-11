An ex-police sergeant is accused of stealing multiple inmate debit cards and embezzling over $30,000

A pile of $US1000 ($AU1,394) bills. Getty Images

A former police sergeant is facing charges after being accused of embezzling thousands of dollars.

Authorities accused Derek Michael Loranger of stealing 10 inmate ATM cards from a Detroit jail.

Local news reported that he could spend up to 10 years behind bars if found guilty of embezzlement charge.

An ex-police sergeant is facing multiple charges of stealing money from inmates’ debit cards while working at a Detroit jail, according to officials and court documents.

Derek Michael Loranger, formerly of the Detroit Police Department, was charged with 10 counts of possession of a stolen financial transaction device, using a computer to commit a crime, embezzlement, and misconduct in office, according to court documents.

Court documents said Loranger “stood mute” during his December 10 arraignment, and the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Court documents didn’t list an attorney for Loranger, but noted that a petition had been filed for a court-appointed attorney.

The charges stem from allegations where the 46-year-old is accused of loading money from a Detroit PD account onto 10 inmate ATM cards between January and August of 2021, FOX 2 Detroit reported.

The outlets reported that authorities allege that Loranger — who stepped down from his position in October — went on to embezzle over $US30,000 ($AU41,824) during that time period.

“There is simply no excuse for this alleged behavior,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy told local news in a statement. “The evidence will show that this defendant was placed in a position of trust at the Detroit Detention Center —a place where people completely rely on others for their care. This simply cannot be tolerated.”

The Detroit News reported that Loranger could spend up to a decade behind bars for the embezzlement charge if he is found guilty.