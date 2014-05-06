Ex-PayPal Exec Rakesh Agrawal Emails Friends Asking For Money, Says People At PayPal Don't Want To Work Hard

This weekend, PayPal’s new director of strategy Rakesh “Rocky” Agrawal posted a string of late-night, incoherent tweets, some of which insulted fellow employees.

Agrawal tweeted the next day that he had meant to send the tweets as private messages, and it eventually came out that he had already sent in his two-weeks notice to PayPal before the messages began. He has been at the company for less than two months.

On Twitter, he has made multiple references to a new company that he’s trying to start and also hinted about an email that he sent out on Sunday to potential investors.

Pando Daily got a copy of that email, and in it, Agrawal asks for investments of between $US5,000 and $US25,000, though he doesn’t reveal specifics about the company, except to say that he has already built a rockstar team.

He explains that he decided to resign from PayPal after a discussion with a fellow-employee (who was also considering quitting) convinced him that he was “too optimistic about PayPal’s prospects.” He sent in his letter of resignation that evening, before his late-night tweets from New Orleans’ Jazz Fest.

He writes that few people at PayPal “actually want to get stuff done,” and isn’t shy about boasting about his time at the company either: “As Stan [Chudnovsky, VP of growth at PayPal] told me in email, I got more stuff done in 3 days then the typical paypal employee does in years.”

He also asks email recipients to help erase the current image of him in the press, writing, “If you are open to speaking with media about what a great guy I am, that would be very helpful.”

You can read the full letter over at Pando.

