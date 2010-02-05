Ex-Paul Weiss Partner To Tackle Don't Ask, Don't Tell For Pentagon

Earlier this week, the country’s two top defence officials called for the end of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.



With the military brass on board, the Pentagon is also working to determine the best way to eliminate the Clinton-era policy, which allows gays and lesbians to serve in the military as long as they don’t say they are gay.

Leading the review at the Pentagon will be the general counsel of the Department of defence and former Paul Weiss partner Jeh Johnson, The Am Law Daily reported. Johnson, who helped the Barack Obama campaign in New York, has experience working with the military — he served as general counsel for the Air Force under Bill Clinton.

Of course, even with the testimony from the military officials and the Pentagon review, Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell is not going to end tomorrow; the review is expected to take up to a year.

(As an aside, it’s been a strange few weeks for gay rights — thumbs up from the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, thumbs down from CBS over a Super Bowl commercial.)

