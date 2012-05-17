Expat Facebook Cofounder Eduardo Saverin Has A Bentley And Doesn't Know How To Spend His IPO Billions

Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin, recently making headlines for exiting the United States by renouncing his citizenship, is apparently living quite the life in Singapore.



A new profile in the New York Time has a lot of interesting details about the new billionaire’s playboy lifestyle. He’s apparently so rich that he doesn’t even know how to spend his money:

Thanks to the interconnected world Mr. Saverin helped to create, the Internet is full of people sharing photos and stories of him embraced by statuesque women and drinking expensive Champagne. “It’s a misperception, especially the playboy,” he said. “I do have a Bentley. I do go out. I’d rather not go into personal details.”

…As for himself, good advice for the single young billionaire is harder to find. He said he had spoken with a number of people with tremendous wealth, “but every experience is unique. Certainly there has been no one who was a college kid, and got it this fast.”

“What does this enable me to do? What am I provided with to help?” he asked. “Right now, I don’t know how to deploy the capital and the blessings.”

As for Facebook’s upcoming IPO on Friday, Saverin told the New York Times he would watch the IPO quietly with a few friends in Singapore—which would happen in the middle of the night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.