Ex Paris Hilton Flame Scott Storch Owes Thousands In Taxes, Child Support

Onetime successful producer and Paris Hilton squeeze Scott Storch is now struggling to pay off $500,000 in real-estate taxes. Has he considered selling some of that tacky jewelry he used to wear?



Billboard: Just a few years ago, Scott Storch was one of the top producers in pop music, living in a $10.5 million mansion on an exclusive Miami island, driving a phalanx of luxury cars and dating the likes of Paris Hilton and Lil Kim.

Nowadays, Storch, 34, is missing in action. He owes more than $500,000 in real estate taxes and had a warrant out for his arrest when he failed to show up in court in a child-support case last month. He has not had a top 10 hit in three years.

He still has his waterfront marble mansion, but his lawyer, Guy Spiegelman, says Storch is attempting to refinance it after a “catastrophic occurrence this year” resulting from “mismanagement.” Storch no longer works with his old manager or publicist. He hasn’t talked to either of his children in months.

