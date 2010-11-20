Ex-NFL Marketing Agent Gets Eight Months In Jail For Super Bowl Ticket Scalping Scheme

Photo: DailyMe

Mike Ornstein, a former NFL employee who was also once Reggie Bush’s agent, has been sentenced to eight months in prison for his role in a fraudulent ticket scalping scheme.The key to his fraud was buying Super Bowl tickets in his capacity as league employee (and buying them for other employees) and then selling them on the secondary market.



Although, his crimes had to have involved other NFL employees, it’s not believed that he turned anyone in to receive a lesser sentence.

He was also ordered to pay $350,000 in restitution.

