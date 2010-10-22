Ex-NFL Agent Who Paid College Players Has His Certification Revoked

Photo: Sports Illustrated
According to a tweet by Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal, former NFL agent Josh Luchs’ certification has been revoked by the NFLPA.The decision was made after last week’s powder-keg Sports Illustrated cover story in which Luchs admitted to paying college athletes
Too bad he also admitted to retiring from being a sports agent before exposing all their dirty tricks.
Check out 10 huge revelations from his tell-all confession >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.