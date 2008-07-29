Ex-Newsweek Editor Mark Whitaker Gets One Of Tim Russert's Jobs

After Tim Russert died in June, NBC had two jobs to fill: host of Meet the Press (still up in the air) and Washington bureau chief. The network picked Russert’s successor for the second job today.



TV Newser: Insiders tell TVNewser that NBC News senior VP Mark Whitaker will be named chief of the network’s Washington bureau perhaps as early as today.

The bureau chief position has been vacant since the death of Tim Russert June 13. Whitaker joined NBC News in May of 2007 from WashingtonPost-Newsweek Interactive, the digital division of the Washington Post Company where he was VP and editor-in-chief of new ventures. Before that, he was editor of Newsweek.

As the #2 to NBC News president Steve Capus, Whitaker was charged with oversight of NBC’s daily editorial and newsgathering efforts worldwide.

> Update: Confirmed. Assumes duties immediately. “Position Includes Executive Oversight of ‘Meet the Press’ and Network Election and Political Coverage.”

TV Newser has the press release, also.

