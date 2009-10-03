Shuttered Paper's Vets Shutter Online News Site Too

The Rocky Mountain Independent, a news site launched by the reporters of the defunct Rocky Mountain News is dead after just three months of operation.



The relatively slick looking site failed to catch on. It only had 200 subscribers and not enough traffic to interest advertisers says the AP.

The site won’t be taken down, but it will stop posting new content, and just support a network of bloggers. Could be a blessing for an enterprising staffer. If s/he create an awesome blog, grow the traffic like crazy and get advertising, maybe s/he can hire a few of the staffers that were let go.

This was the second attempt by the ex-reporters to make an online go of it. They tried it as the INDenver Times in February with 30 staffers, says the Denver Business Journal. That failed. It relaunched with 14 staffers as the Rocky Mountain Independent, and that’s now crashed.

