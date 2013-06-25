Ex-NBA Star Scottie Pippen Involved In Alleged Assault In Malibu

Flickr/Jonathan LurieUS authorities said Monday that they had questioned National Basketball Association hall-of-famer Scottie Pippen in connection with an alleged assault outside a Malibu restaurant.



Pippen, who won six NBA titles with Chicago and two Olympic gold medals with Team USA, was allegedly involved in a fight outside Nobu restaurant at about 6:30 pm Sunday, the Los Angeles county sheriff’s department said.

One man, who was not named, was knocked unconscious in the fight and taken to hospital with a head injury.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office, Steve Whitmore, confirmed that Pippen was interviewed and later released.

“Witness statements indicate that Scottie Pippen was one of the combatants in the altercation, and currently a named suspect for a charge of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm,” the office said earlier in a statement.

No charges however have been filed.

The six-foot-eight Pippen played with the Bulls from 1987-1998. He won gold medals at the 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Summer Games.

