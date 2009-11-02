Ex-MySpace CEO Chris DeWolfe Plans To Enter Social Gaming Space

What’s former MySpace CEO Chris DeWolfe up to these days? He wants to be the next big name in the social-gaming craze, we hear.



…several well-placed sources have told CNET News that DeWolfe intends to make a move in social gaming, a red-hot space currently dominated by the Mark Pincus-headed Zynga, and that his “roll-up” plans involve buying up a number of smaller social gaming companies so that he and Pincus can go directly head-to-head.

