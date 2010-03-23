Ex-Microsoft Employee Jeff Green Working On A Hot New Ad Startup

Former Microsoft employee Jeff Green is building a new startup called the Trade Desk, Peter Kafka at Media Memo reports.



Jeff was in charge of Microsoft’s Ad Exchange AdECN. He left that post in October. His new startup deals with ad exchanges, but it is a demand side platform (DSP).

Ad exchanges are increasingly complicated, and quick moving, producing massive amounts of pageviews. A DSP helps ad buyers manage ad exchanges, says Peter.

The Trade Desk has raised $2.5 million. The first round was led by Roger Ehrenberg’s IA Ventures and Founder Collective.

According to earlier reporting from Peter, Google is interested in purchasing a DSP.

