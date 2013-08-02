Ex-Marine Admits He's 'An Idiot' For Plotting To Decapitate A Judge And Prosecutor

Federal judge Joseph Bianco, one of the people ex-Marine Dejvid Mirkovic plotted to kill.

On the eve of his sentencing, an ex-Marine wrote an apology letter to the two federal employees he admitted to plotting to kill, The New York Daily News reported.



The former military man, Dejvid Mirkovic, 38, arranged to pay two undercover federal agents posing as hit men $40,000 to decapitate a federal judge and prosecutor tied to the fraud conviction of his business associate.

He also wanted their heads preserved in formaldehyde as souvenirs, The New York Times reported.

“I am a complete idiot for getting involved in this incident,” Mirkovic wrote in his remorseful letter, according to the Daily News.

“I feel completely ashamed and disgusted that I could deliver such a horrific message,” he added.

Mirkovic’s business partner, Long Island con man Joe Romano, allegedly hatched the scheme from jail because he wanted revenge against Judge Joseph Bianco and U.S. Assistant Attorney Lara Gatz. The judge and prosecutor put him behind bars for selling $40 million in fake collectable coins.

Mirkovic pleaded guilty during his trial in March, and the court will sentence him on Thursday, August 1. He faces 24 to 30 years in prison, the New York Times reported.

