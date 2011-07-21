Ex-LivingSocial Sales Guy: "There's Going To Be An Implosion And A Major Shakeout In The Industry"

Photo: www.flickr.com

Daily deals company LivingSocial is expected to announce its intention to go public any day now. The word is that it will get a $15 billion valuation. To much ado, Groupon filed its S-1 earlier this summer. People say it will be worth $30 billion or more on the public markets.The people that make both of these super young, multi-billion companies run, are their thousands of sales people.



They are the ones constantly hitting up local merchants, asking them to spend their small marketing budgets – which are huge on the aggregate – on email deals instead of Google, the Yellow Pages, or the local paper.

So it was pretty interesting to us when we talked to one of those people, a former LivingSocial sales guy, and he told us that the industry is setting itself up for an “implosion and a major shakeout.”

This salesman – who asked to remain anonymous because he now sells daily deals for another company – says the big problem for his former employer, and Groupon too, is that local merchants have begun to wise up about what kind of deals they should and should not be offering consumers.

Also, there are way too many deals companies competing for the same merchants.

He says it’s all making his job “so much harder.”

“This was so easy last year. It was a joke how easy this was.”

Now, he says, “a lot of these merchants are also getting dealed out because they realise that the margins on these things aren’t what they thought.”

Here’s the interesting part of our conversation, which gave us a ton of insight into a pair of soon-to-be huge public companies:

Do you run up against competition a lot? What I heard was that maybe in one market there were 10 deals sites a year ago, but now there’s 25 or 30. Did you start to see that, and how has it been affecting LivingSocial?

Absolutely. I still sell the product. In just a year and a half’s time, my job is so much harder. This was so easy last year. It was a joke how easy this was. There are so many salespeople, 155 companies who do this in New York, and I think 145 of them won’t be around a year from now. They’ll get gobbled up and their lists will get acquired for a penny on the dollar by the other bigger guys. So yeah, the industry is totally saturated. Personal opinion–it’s just your average bubble. Everybody wants to run a daily deals site now. It’s like a virus.

Are you going out and talking to merchants and are they over it?

The not so nice people say “you’re the 12th F-in guy that’s called me today!” and I’m always the 12th guy that’s called that day.

When you started hearing things like that, you start thinking “Wow, this is going to correct soon and this cannot last.”

So what do you, as a guy that has to find these deals, how do you do it? Do you make twice or 10 times as many calls? How do you end up getting your quota?

Actually no. I’m a firm believer in that book “Cold Calling Is A Waste Of Time,” which states that a smart contact is how you make the most money, not the most contacts. Fortunately, I’ve established so many contacts from the business that I did last year that it’s easy for me to call them and say “Hey, it’s me,” and because I did right by them, I can get in the door easily and they’ll hear what I have to say.

You could say “let’s do it again.”

Yeah, but you can’t do that anymore because doing it again means doing the exact same thing that they did the last time, and a lot of these guys are savvy to how you need to control the way you structure a deal in order for it to really make sense for you to get the exposure and for you to not lose your shirt on the revenue side.

What I’m finding is that people want a million and one restrictions. They just won’t run a deal. In order to get the business, you have to confine the deal to certain parameters, like instead of “$20 for $40 of food,” you say “tasting menu of wings and a beer” so that it’s only limited to that product. That’s how you’re able to work with merchants now.

What are the other big restrictions that educated merchants are bringing to the table now, that makes life harder for these deal sites?

The basic restrictions that we were able to talk them out of before, like days of the week that it’s valid, blackout dates, times of day that it’s valid, is it good for any meal or is it just for brunch?

If you take a close look at all the deals out there, they’re starting to get more highly structured.

Another thing is caps.

[For example,] sometimes it makes sense for you to sell 500 deals, and that does work well for your business based on loss of revenue from the discount and capacity constraints of your venue. It doesn’t make sense to sell 550 because then it’s just getting out of hand.

A lot of people, through experience, have figured out that they need to cap it off, they need to limit the amount that the daily deal company can make because it’s their business and they can’t just let it ride like they did the last time. They think they’ll go out of business otherwise.

Lastly, a lot of people have figured out that 50/50 is a bunch of bullshit. You can talk a lot of these guys down to 80/20 and in some cases, 85/15.

50/50, that’s a thing of the past. Which also proves that the money-making aspect of this industry is not so certain for the future because revenues, or margins, should I say, are getting squeezed big time.

It sounds like it’s creating a less desirable email product. Consumers aren’t getting 50/50 anymore, they’re getting these restricted products, they’re getting capped. Are conversions lower across the board?

It’s actually not. I’m seeing that conversion is lower, especially with the big guys, across run of the mill categories like “20 for 40” and “99 lasers,” but I think it’s what I call “deal fatigue.”

How many deals can you buy? It’s a great idea to start with, but now it’s just old news. It’s like oh wow, more discounts.

On the consumer side, people have realised something that my old boss at LivingSocial said that I think rings very true, is that “People can go broke saving money.”

I think a lot of people have purchased so many deals realising they’re not going to use half of them, so they’re going broke saving money. Consumers have figured that out, and they’re not apt as much to buy deals anymore. It’s all happening.

