15 Years for Ex-Leighton Worker Who Spent Stolen Funds On 'Sugar Daddy' Sites [Updated]

Photo: Getty/Hulton Archive

A former finance manager who worked at Leighton Contractors for 30 years has explained how he spent the $20 million he stole on “sugar daddy” websites, racehorses and a lavish lifestyle, reports David Murray at The Courier-Mail.

In Damian O’Carrigan’s first full account of where he spent his stolen $20 million, he revealed $4 million went to plastic surgery, holidays and other gifts for women he met on “sugar daddy” websites, according to Murray’s report.

Millions more were spent on racehorses, motorcycles and a separate affair with a call girl who became his paid mistress for six years, according to the article.

As much as $7 million was used to buy and breed racehorses over 10 years for a return of only $200,000 in prize money, O’Carrigan said in an affidavit obtained by the newspaper.

Update: He was today sentenced to 15 years in jail. he will be eligible for parole after six.

