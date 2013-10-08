Ex-Leighton Execs Have Quit Their Current Jobs After They Were Linked To A Bribery Scandal

Former CEO Wal King. Photo: AFP

Two former Leighton executives have quit their current jobs after news reports linked them to alleged bribery and corporate malpractice.

Leighton’s former chief executive David Stewart has stepped down from his role as CEO of Laing O’Rourke’s Australian construction business, and David Savage, Leighton’s former COO, has quit his non-executive director role at engineering group Keller plc.

Stewart, who also resigned from his role on Laing O’Rourke’s global group executive committee, made the decision to concentrate on dealing with the allegations, the company said in a statement.

“This follows recent media speculation in Australia relating to business practices at Leighton Holdings, his previous employer.

“Mr Stewart has decided that by resigning his position now he can concentrate exclusively on addressing these allegations without the risk of causing damage to Laing O’Rourke’s reputation.”

Keller echoed this, saying Savage had also taken the decision to concentrate on dealing with the claim without risking any damage to the company’s reputation.

News reports have said Savage, Stewart and former Leighton boss Wal King were aware of kickbacks paid to secure a pipeline deal in Iraq, citing leaked documents obtained by the Australian Federal Police.

Now read: Leighton’s CEO Got Stuck In Malaysia — In The Current Crisis, 12 Hours Offline Is Too Long

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.