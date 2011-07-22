Former Lehman Brothers Exec Wants To Go To Rehab After Arrest For Forging Prescriptions

Photo: Fairfield Patch

Bradley Jack, the former head of investment banking at Lehman Brothers who was arrested for allegedly forging prescriptions for Oxycontin and Ritalin has applied to go to rehab so he can avoid jail time, Bloomberg reported.Jack made the request in court today in Connecticut, and “if he’s accepted and completes the program successfully, he won’t have to admit guilt and will have no criminal record.”



Jack, who owns the most expensive home in Fairfield, was charged with second-degree forgery and forgery of a prescription drug back in June.

“The forgery charge, the more serious, is punishable by as much as five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Jack didn’t enter a plea today,” Bloomberg reported.

The former co-COO of Lehman reportedly gave a pharmacist a prescription for 12 Oxycontin pills and nine Ritalin pills at a CVS in Fairfield.

The pharmacist immediately suspected the prescription had been photocopied and was bogus, so he called the doctor listed on the scrip, Patch reported at the time. The doctor had not signed the prescription.

The former banker owns a waterfront estate in Fairfield that is worth about $34.6 million. He joined Lehman in the 1980s and “after being demoted to “Office of the Chairman,” in 2004,” he left the firm armed with a severance package of $80 million, according to Vanity Fair.

Jack and his wife divorced in 2008, and “both cite Lehman as a strain on their marriage, recalling, for example, how an important meeting kept Brad from being at Karin’s side when she went into labour,” Vanity Fair reported.

