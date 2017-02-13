At least 10 ex-players attended the Knicks game on Sunday at MSG, just days after Charles Oakley scuffled with security

Just four days after Charles Oakley got into a scuffle with Madison Square Garden and was arrested, the New York Knicks appear to be continuing their public relations campaign by trotting out at least ten ex-players for their Sunday afternoon home game against San Antonio Spurs.

The most prominent ex-Knicks seen at the game were Latrell Sprewell and Larry Johnson, who are sitting courtside next to owner James Dolan. Sprewell, like Oakley, had a long-standing feud with the Knicks after he left the organisation following the 2002-03 season.

But while Sprewell and Johnson were the most visible, there were others.

Here is the full list of ex-Knicks who have been spotted at the game on television and by Business Insider’s Scott Davis and ESPN’s Ian Begley, who are both at the game:

Latrell Sprewell

Larry Johnson

David Lee

Gerald Wilkins

Vin Baker

John Wallace

Kenny Walker

Herb Williams

Bill Bradley

Bernard King

Ever since the Oakley incident, the Knicks have been active in defending their position. They have released multiple statements accusing Oakley of needing some sort of help and fabricating his story, and Dolan has appeared on talk radio to defend himself and the team.

This latest move appears to be an attempt to show fans that the Knicks do embrace their former players.

Of course, the one ex-Knick who is not welcome at MSG is Oakley. However, he is well represented. Several fans have been seen wearing Oakley jerseys, including Spike Lee.

