ex-HP CEO Mark Hurd To Oracle As "Co-President," Chuck Phillips Out

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison has put his money where his mouth was, hiring his tennis-buddy Mark Hurd as Oracle “co-president”–after blasting HP’s board as making the stupidest corporate decision (ousting Hurd) since Apple’s board canned Steve Jobs.Meanwhile, Chuck Phillips, Oracle’s current “co-president” will leave the company.



(Translation: He got fired to make room for Hurd.)

The other co-president at Oracle is Safra Catz, who oversees sales and operations. Chuck oversaw sales, which will now presumably be Hurd’s domain.

One thing we didn’t know: Remember that please-take-me-back-Chuck billboard stunt that Chuck’s ex-girlfriend pulled last year? It cost him the CEO-ship of CA, Inc., which he was then in the running for.

