Ex-HP CEO Mark Hurd In Talks With Oracle, Where You Can Have Personal Relationships With Whoever You Want

As expected, the former CEO of HP, Mark Hurd, is now in talks with Oracle about joining the company, Ben Worthen and others at the Wall Street Journal report.Mark was sacked from HP last month after HP party schmoozer Jodie Fisher sued him for sexual harassment.



Mark’s friend and tennis opponent Larry Ellison immediately rushed to his aid, calling HP’s board decision the dumbest since Apple’s board canned Steve Jobs.

Oracle is no stranger to sexcapades. Oracle president Chuck Phillips, a former Morgan Stanley analyst, had the pleasure of watching a girlfriend buy a billboard in Times Square to try to win him back. And Larry himself, a famous bachelor, was the target of a sexual harassment lawsuit that ended in his accuser going to jail for a year for falsely accusing him.

The one hitch here is that Larry has been CEO of Oracle for life. So whatever role Mark Hurd is considering presumably won’t carry that title.

