Ex-HP CEO Carly Fiorina Running For California Senate Seat

Ex-HP CEO Carly Fiorina will be running for a U.S. Senate seat next year.



Fiorina yesterday filed for a tax identification number and registered a campaign committee called “Carly for California,” the AP reports.

Registering her committee will allow her to begin fundraising for a possible Republican nomination for next year. She looks to replace Democrat Barbara Boxer.

Fiorina may have only taken her first baby steps into her political career, but she is already under scruitiny for a “spotty voting record,” never having voted in two states she lived in before moving to California.

The San Francisco Chronicle: Officials in Morris County, N.J., said records show she registered to vote there in 1997 but did not vote in a single election and was dropped from the voter rolls in 2005 as inactive.

Before that, Fiorina lived in Montgomery County, Md., where the registrar’s office said they reviewed state databases and found no listing of Fiorina’s voter registration.Fiorina’s spokeswoman

Fiorina’s spokeswoman said that while “she didn’t vote all the time … she did vote.”

About her move into politics, Fiorina said that “people across the political spectrum” had encouraged her to do it.

AP: “The people of California have serious concerns about job creation, economic growth and the role of government in solving problems that touch each of our lives,” she said.

