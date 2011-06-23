Ex-Hedge Funder Who Lost Client Money In Poker Games Is Suing The Celebrities Who Beat Him

Toby Maguire.

Tobey Maguire and other celebs are being sued by a group of hedge fund investors, who say Maguire and others won cash in an illegal poker ring, which belongs to them.Ex-hedge fund manager Bradley Ruderman was convicted of running a $44 million Ponzi scheme back in 2009, and he used client money in these poker games.



Ruderman reportedly “lost $25 million of his investors’ money in twice-weekly poker games at the luxury Beverly Hills Hotel, the Four Seasons and the Viper Room on Sunset Boulevard,” according to FINAlternatives.

$311,200 of that sum allegedly belongs to Maguire, including one losing hand of $110,000, the suit said.

“The Ponzi mastermind used clients’ money to “pay for gambling losses at clandestine, high stakes poker games that were operated without any licenses or permits,” the lawsuit alleged, according to RadarOnline.

Also being sued: leveraged buyouts billionaire Alex Gores; actor and director of ‘The Notebook’ Nick Cassavetes; Rick Salomon (of Paris Hilton sex tape fame); record label owner Cody Leibel; real estate developer and Las Vegas entrepreneur Andrew Sasson; among others.

Leonard DiCaprio, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon also played poker with the crew, but haven’t been sued, according to RadarOnline. The buy-in was $100,000.

The games were “exclusive events, by invitation only, and that there was a regular roster of players consisting of wealthy celebrities, entrepreneurs, attorneys and businessmen,” the lawsuit against Maguire said.

