Ex-Hearst Boss Cathie Black Slams Car Into Trees After Boozy Bastille Day Bash

Cathie Black had a nice Bastille Day, joining some friends at a party in the Hampton’s hosted by restaurateur Ben Krupinski.



After viewing the famous Grucci family fireworks, however, things got a little ugly.

As she was leaving in a new SUV, “she practically hit every tree in the driveway,” the New York Post reports one “shaken” guest saying. “One of the guests stopped her and wouldn’t let her drive home.”

Black, who served as the chancellor of the New York City public school system, was seen drinking prior to departing, but her rep denied alcohol played a part in the accident.

“She was not incapacitated. She said she was not inebriated,” said Gerald McKelvey, Black’s personal publicist. “She is not familiar with the driveway. She was coming out of the driveway and looking to the left, because she was told there is a dangerous curve difficult to see around, and hit a tree with her car on the right.”

(h/t Runnin’ Scared)

