Ex-Googlers Win TechCrunch50 Prize For 21st Century Yellow Pages

A team of ex-Google employees won the top prize at the annual TechCrunch50 startup contest.

Their company, Redbeacon, is sort of a modern-day Yellow Pages. It lets you search nearby service providers — plumbers, painters, personal trainers, etc. — and schedule appointments online.

The challenge will be getting enough service providers to sign up to make it a useful service for consumers. But this could work. Of note, OpenTable — a similar idea for restaurant reservations — recently went public, and ZocDoc — find a doctor in New York — works pretty well.

Redbeacon’s founders — Ethan Anderson, Yaron Binur, and Aaron Lee — are former Google product managers and engineers.

