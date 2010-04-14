Ex-Googlers Launch TellApart, Raise $4.75 Million From Greylock

From TechCrunch: Silicon Valley based TellApart, founded by ex Googlers Josh McFarland and Mark Ayzenshtat, unveiled its service today. They also are announcing a $4.75 million first round of financing in a round led by Greylock Partners, and Greylock partner James Slavet has joined the board of directors. The service helps ecommerce companies increase revenue by analysing and targeting buyer behaviour.



