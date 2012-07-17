Ex-Googlers Are Officially Running The Tech Universe

Photo: Blogspot

Yahoo has a new CEO: Marissa Mayer.She was the 20th employee at Google, where she spent a long time working on its products.



She’s the most recent of a long line of ex-Googlers to take over huge positions at tech companies in Silicon Valley.

Googlers are already placed at high positions in Facebook, Twitter, and spent time at companies like Square.

