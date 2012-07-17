Ex-Googlers Are Officially Running The Tech Universe

Photo: Blogspot
Yahoo has a new CEO: Marissa Mayer.She was the 20th employee at Google, where she spent a long time working on its products.
She’s the most recent of a long line of ex-Googlers to take over huge positions at tech companies in Silicon Valley.
Googlers are already placed at high positions in Facebook, Twitter, and spent time at companies like Square.
Tim Armstrong ran sales for Google and was president of Google's Americas operations.
Since 2009, Armstrong has taken over at AOL, and also co-founded Patch.
Sandberg is Facebook's chief operating officer and second-in-command to Mark Zuckerberg.
Sandberg has been at Facebook since 2008 and has millions of dollars in unvested shares at the social networking company.
Before joining Facebook, Sandberg was vice president of global online sales and operations at Google. At least, until Zuckerberg poached her right under Google's nose.
Costolo was with Google after it acquired FeedBurner.
Then he was picked to be COO of Twitter, and eventually took over as CEO.
Here's what he did during his three years at Google, according to his LinkedIn profile:
- Developed Visual Design into a full discipline: established team purpose, goals, hiring guidelines, interview questions; hired and assembled team of designers from scratch
- Initiated, organised, and led a company-wide project to redefine Google's visual brand experience
- Created a design system to bring consistency and optimization for all Google web applications
Instagram went from a tiny photo-sharing application to a $1 billion sale to Facebook over the course of about 2 years.
Systrom famously turned down an offer from Mark Zuckerberg to join Facebook, and then became a product marketing manager at Google.
Facebook had to run the gauntlet of going public this year, which is a communications nightmare.
He also spent time as part of Google's global communications and public affairs, from 2000 to 2008. Google went public in 2004.
Sacca was head of special initiatives at Google, where he led the company's TV and white space spectrum initiatives.
Now he's a top-level angel investor. He's invested in companies like Bitly, Twitter and Twilio.
While Deep Nishar was at Google, he headed product strategy for Asia-Pacific.
He also led Google's mobile initiatives, and built the systems used for managing Google's global customer base.
Now he runs product at LinkedIn.
Harinstein led corporate development at Google, where he led the DoubleClick acquisition.
Now he's running corporate development at Groupon, which also makes a bunch of acquisitions.
Bret Taylor is Facebook's chief technology officer, and he joined the company in 2009.
Before that, he served as a product manager at Google, from 2003 to 2007.
Fischer actually worked with Sandberg at Google while he was there from 2002 to 2010, working in its global online sales and operations division.
He started at Facebook as vice president of advertising and global operations right after his tenure at Google.
Khan Academy is a website that hosts hundreds of lectures on topics ranging from finance to computer science and quantum mechanics.
Silverstein worked with Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page on Google in their dorm rooms as PhD students at Stanford.
Now he's working with Salman Khan to revolutionise the way education works.
Megan Quinn was director of product at Square, now she's a partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.
She was assigned to product management and strategic partnership development while she was at Google.
She also spent time working on products at Square before joining Kleiner Perkins as an investment partner.
Also on the board of directors at Walmart, Meyer was most recently vice president of Maps and location services at Google.
She joined Google in 1999 as a software engineer as employee number 20. From there, she was promoted to product manger in 2001.
