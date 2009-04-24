Ex-Googler Still Planning Tell-All Book

Former Google (GOOG) executive Doug Edwards is still working on his book about working at Google, he says on his “Xooglers” blog. Edwards describes himself as director of consumer marketing and brand management for Google from 1999-2005.



In a post called “The beast stirs, but does not wake,” he says:

Many months have passed, but I’ve not given up on telling a fuller version of the Google story.

I’m deep into researching and writing a book about my five year stint at Google and expect to reactivate this site once that book is completed. That should happen by the end of 2009. Once the book is published, other Googlers and Xooglers will be able to come to this blog to add their own recollections and anecdotes or offer differing views on the company’s early days.

Should be interesting.

(Thanks, Denis.)

