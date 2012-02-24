Ex-Googler: New York Googlers Were Treated Like 'Red-Headed Step Children' By Mountain View

Photo: hotfromsiliconvalley

Apparently there’s more drama between Google employees in satellite offices and those in Mountain View than we thought.A former early Google employee in the New York office today reached out to us in response to an earlier story which said the limited visibility of employees in satellite offices was one of the main reasons Googlers leave.



Turns out that was dead on, because Google employees in New York (at least at the time this employee was present) “definitely felt like the red-headed step children of Mountain View.”

None of the hires “had a voice and there was constant power struggle. It was impossible for them to get work done,” the ex-Googler told us.

Granted, this was an early Google employee that left the company a few years ago, so things might have changed since then. But several former Googlers we’ve spoken to have said that it’s still a battle to make sure the New York Google employees stay visible in Mountain View.

Are you a current or former Googler at a satellite office? Tell us about your experience! We’ll keep you completely anonymous. Shoot us a message at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.